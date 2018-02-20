In 2009, Brigette Lacquette was a CTV News Sports Star. On Wednesday, she will play for a gold medal in South Korea.

“The biggest game of Brigette’s life. It’s something that we’re very excited about,” father Terance Laquette told CTV News via Facetime from Gangnueng.

“She hasn’t really said a whole lot but you know by the grin on her face. She’s smiling. She’s happy. She’s excited. And as a father, that’s something I’ve seen ever since she was a little girl.”

Lacquette is one of three Manitobans on Team Canada’s women’s hockey team. She’s also Canada’s first Indigenous women’s hockey player to represent Canada.

Jocelyn Laroque and Bailey Bram, both from Ste. Anne Manitoba, are also vying for the gold medal against Canada’s hockey arch rival, the U.S.A.

“We certainly have to play our best to beat the Americans. They do have a good squad,” said Terance Lacquette. “But all in all we do have a very good complete team.”