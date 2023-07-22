Province and city building new basketball court in St. Vital

Basketball enthusiasts in St. Vital will soon have a new outdoor court to play on.

The Province of Manitoba and City of Winnipeg are teaming up to provide $167,000 to build a new outdoor basketball court at St Vital’s Greendell Park Community Centre. The new fenced court will be an asphalt base with acrylic surfacing and adjustable height basket standards to accommodate different age groups.

St. Vital councillor Brian Mayes made the announcement Saturday alongside Ministers Rochelle Squires and Andrew Smith.

“This is a great local project, and I am pleased to cooperate again with Minister Squires to improve facilities at Greendell,” said Mayes.

The City is providing $96,000 through the St Vital ward Land Dedication funds . The province is giving $71,000 through the Building Sustainable Communities fund.

”Greendell Park Community Centre has been an integral part of our community for more than 75 years," said Squires. "I’m thrilled to continue supporting them with this contribution and look forward to the completion of this basketball court."