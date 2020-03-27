WINNIPEG -- The province is putting in a temporary exception to employment standard regulations to give employers more time to recall employees laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Under the changes, any period of layoff occurring after March 1, 2020, will not be counted toward the period after which a temporary layoff would become a permanent termination.

The current employment standards legislation says employees who have been laid off for eight or more weeks in a 16-week period are determined to have been terminated and are entitled to wages in lieu of notice.

Fielding says the measure is temporary and specific to situations where employees will be rehired after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

This is a developing story. More details to come.