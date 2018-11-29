

CTV Winnipeg





The Province of Manitoba said it’s made a deal with the Canadian-arm of a multinational corporation to provide wildfire suppression services.

In March, the Pallister government put out a request for proposals to private operators for its air services branch, which includes both water bombers used for wildfires and air ambulance services.

On Thursday the province said Babcock Canada Inc. has been contracted for fire services, and Babcock has partnered with another company, Air Spray, to carry out the work.

The province also said it plans to retain ownership of its active fleet of seven water bombers, which will be deployed under the direction of staff with the Manitoba Wildfire Program.

“The aircraft will always serve Manitoba’s needs first, and may only be deployed outside the province with the government’s consent and direction,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a news release.

Schuler said the deal would lead to an improved wildfire service. The Manitoba Government Employees Union has been critical of privatizing air services since the RFP was issued, citing concerns that the level of service may not be maintained.

In its announcement, the province said Babcock staff would soon meet with affected government employees to “discuss employment opportunities under the new operating structure.”

The government has not selected a contractor for air ambulance or general transportation air services, it said, adding it will announce any deals it completes.