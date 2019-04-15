The Pallister Government has announced the first grant recipients from the province's conservation trust.

Forty-one projects are set to receive $2.2 million for watershed, habitat and wildlife conservation this year.

The province says funding is based on a two-to-one matching formula, with the groups receiving support ranging from $4,000 to $125,000 each.

The $102 million trust is part of the province's green strategy and was announced in the 2018 budget.

The fund is expected to generate $5 million a year.