UPDATE: The province has announced a roundabout will be built south of Oak Bluff, at the intersection of PTH 2 and PTH 3.

EARLIER: Drivers could soon be driving in circles just outside of Oak Bluff.

The province is set to announce upgrades to the Highway 2 and 3 intersection southwest of the Perimeter.

A source tells CTV News a roundabout will be placed at that location.

CTV News has also learned the government is planning consultations on closing uncontrolled crossings on the south Perimeter to avoid left turns onto the highway.

A study on removing red lights from the south Perimeter and building a St. Norbert bypass are ongoing according to the source and not part of this announcement.