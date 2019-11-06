WINNIPEG -- The Province has announced it will be giving funding to support for five more community schools programming.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen travelled to Dalhousie School to announce the investment from the province.

“The Community Schools program creates school hubs that support the development of strong ties between schools, parents, family members, service providers and the community,” Goertzen said.

Dalhousie School will be one of five schools to receive funding to become a community school.

Schools in the program offer a number of resources and services including breakfast and lunch programs, early childhood literacy programming, cultural awareness and crime prevention services among other community programming.

The other schools joining the program are Victor Major, Ruth Hooker, George Fitton and Scott Bateman schools.

The program currently serves approximately 8,700 students. The funding announced today will increase that to more than 10,000 students across Manitoba.