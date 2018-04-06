

CTV Winnipeg





Ubisoft Entertainment, the gaming company behind “Assassin’s Creed,” is opening a studio in Winnipeg, Blade Pederson, Growth, Enterprise and Trade minister, announced Friday.

“We are pleased to welcome Ubisoft to Manitoba and look forward to working with them to grow our tech talent pool,” said Pedersen in a news release.

“This private capital investment in Manitoba will create new jobs and opportunities for students and graduates in the interactive digital media, information and communications technology fields.”

Ubisoft is one of the largest video game publishers in the world. It plans to hire 20 Manitoba employees per year and invest $35 million in the province over the next five years.

“This is a great example of the work of Team Manitoba – a joint initiative of the Manitoba government, the City of Winnipeg, Economic Development Winnipeg and Yes! Winnipeg, established to promote the economic advantages for companies seeking to expand or relocate in Manitoba,” said Pedersen

“Together, we’ve created the right conditions for Ubisoft to choose Manitoba and we’re excited about the new opportunities this partnership will bring.”