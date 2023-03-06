Province asks residents to weigh in on Dawson Road concrete plant

The Province of Manitoba is asking residents if a national concrete manufacturer should continue operation in Winnipeg’s Mission Industrial neighbourhood.

Manitoba Environment and Climate has put out a notice inviting public comment on an Environment Act proposal filed by Lafarge Canada Inc. to continue running a concrete batch plant at 210 Dawson Road.

"The plant serves the City of Winnipeg and the surrounding area. It produces a maximum of 120 cubic metres of concrete per hour and has tools to manage and control dust emissions," said the notice.

According to the province’s website, the Environment Act outlines the environmental assessment and licensing process for developments in Manitoba that may have potential for significant environmental and/or human health effects.

In an email, an Environment and Climate spokesperson told CTV News Lafarge has been operating at the site since 1977 – 11 years before Manitoba’s Environment Act was enacted in 1988.

“There are times when businesses don’t realize that they now need an Environment Act Licence, and it is not typical practice for a business that is already in operation to learn an Environment Act licence is required,” the spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson said the province’s environmental compliance and enforcement team discovered Lafarge did not have a license for the concrete plant.

“Once it was discovered that a licence was needed, Lafarge was notified and submitted a proposal to come into compliance.”

According to an assessment report published by Lafarge in January, environmental effects from the concrete plant are expected to be ‘”low to none” in areas of water, dust, erosion, wildlife impact and pollution with “appropriate mitigation efforts.”

The Environment and Climate spokesperson said the review and assessment process for businesses in Manitoba ensures the environment and public health are protected.

“Every proposal for an Environment Act licence undergoes a public review period. The public is advised of the opportunity to comment on a proposal through notifications in the local newspaper and a posting on the department’s public registry,” the spokesperson explained.

The spokesperson said the department has not yet received any environmental complaints related to Lafarge’s concrete batch plant.

The public is welcome to weigh in on plant operations by contacting senior environmental engineer Eshetu Beshada by email before April 3, 2023.

The province said any information submitted in response to the proposal will be available for public viewing as per section 17 of the Environment Act.

There are approximately 25 concrete plants within the City of Winnipeg limits. This includes mobile concrete batch plants that move from place to place depending on the location of the project.

-With files from CTV’s Dan Vadeboncoeur