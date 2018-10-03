

CTV Winnipeg





The Government of Manitoba and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce are partnering together to organize economic development tours in northern communities.

The tours, which will be hosted by the chambers of commerce, will bring business leaders to the north to showcase economic development opportunities in the area.

“These northern Economic Development Tours are one of the great ideas that emerged from the Look North initiative,” said Blaine Pederson, growth, enterprise and trade minister, in a news release.

“We commend the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce for their leadership and commitment to the north. There are many economic opportunities in the region and these tours will help spur new partnerships and development.”

The first tour is scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14 in Thompson, Man., and will build on the work of the Look North Steering Committee.

“We are committed to fostering development in northern Manitoba and building stronger relationships with Indigenous communities,” said Eileen Clarke, Indigenous and northern relations minister.

“These Economic Development Tours will connect potential investors, partners and key stakeholders face-to-face, strengthening these important relationships and helping achieve increased prosperity.”

The province will be contributing to these tours with $20,000 in funding through Manitoba Indigenous and Northern Relations and up to $50,000 in-kind from Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade.

The initiative is also be supported by Western Economic Diversification Canada through the Churchill Regional Economic Development Fund.