

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Sustainable Development’s Parks Branch has closed two areas to protect canoeists, travelers and campers over concerns of nearby wildfires.

The two areas closed are the Bloodvein River recreational canoeing and access corridor in Atikaki Provincial Park and Bird River-Elbow Lake Canoe Route and 19 designated water route campsites in Nopiming Provincial Park.

Wildfires in the and around the area of Gammon River pose threats to anyone in the backcountry and residents in Atikaki Provincial Park.

The province said closures will be in place until the fire risk ends.