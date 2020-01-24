WINNIPEG -- The province has announced it will be closing down the Dauphin Correctional Centre by the end of May, saying it does not meet modern needs.

The provincial jail was built in 1917 and is the oldest correctional centre in Manitoba, according to the province. But the age of the building is prompting the provincial government to close up shop.

As for the employees at the centre – the province said the goal is to provide employment for all employees if possible. The government will be working with the Civil Service Commission and the union to find "creative" ways to continue their employment while still respecting the collective agreement.

"We will be respecting the collective agreement,” Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said in a news release. “We want to ensure a smooth transition and will be working with the union in the coming days.”

The inmates at the centre will be moved to six other adult correctional facilities in the province. The government said there is "sufficient capacity" at the other centres for this, following a decline in the provincial inmate population.

COURTHOUSE TO BE RENOVATED

The closure of the correctional centre comes along with the renovation and expansion of the adjacent courthouse.

The province said it will be spending more than $11 million to improve courthouse security and add more holding cells, improve accessibility, improve video-conferencing and meeting spaces for clients and lawyers, and add new office spaces for court staff, sheriffs and judges.

The designs for the courthouse will be finalized in the next few months.

CTV News will update this story.