WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's Infrastructure Minister announced that the province is investing $150 million to resurface over 240 kilometres of roadway.

Ron Schuler said investing in Manitoba's highways will help support economic growth and will benefit the province in the future.

As part of the resurfacing project, the province has found 10 sections on the Trans-Canada Highway and Provincial Truck Highways (PTH) 23 and 59 that need to be worked on.

The resurfacing will include:

The Trans-Canada Highway going eastbound from Provincial Road (PR) 257 near Virden to the east junction at Oak Lake, which is a stretch of 29.5 km;

The Trans-Canada Highway going eastbound at the east junction of PR 250 to the west junction of PTH 10 near Brandon (22.9 km);

The Trans-Canada Highway in the eastbound lanes from the east junction of PTH 26 near St. François Xavier to Gaol Road near Headingley, which is six kilometres;

The Trans-Canada Highway in the westbound lanes from Gaol Road to the east junction of PTH 26, which is also six kilometres;

PTH 23 from PTH 59 to PTH 75 near Morris, which is a 29 km stretch;

PTH 23 from PTH 34 to PTH 5 west of Baldur, which is 39.4 km;

PTH 23 from PTH 5 to the west junction of PTH 18 near Ninette, which is 25.3 km;

PTH 23 from the west junction of PTH 18 to the south junction of PTH 10 near Minto, which will be 26.2 km;

PTH 59 from the U.S. Border to PR 403 near St. Malo, which goes for 40 km; and

PTH 59 from PR 403 to PTH 52, which is a 21 km stretch.

Schuler said some of the projects require reconstruction, which would see grading or grade widening, removing the existing surface, restoring the road base, and resurfacing a multi-layered pavement.

Major rehabilitation is also included for some of the projects, while other projects will include single layer pavement overlays.

Construction on some these projects are expected to start in August and Schuler said he would like to see all projects wrapped up by the Fall of 2021.

The funding is part of the $500 million Manitoba Restart Program.