WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's Justice Minister Cliff Cullen has said while the Dauphin Correctional Centre will be winding down operations in May, the province will be creating a committee to help with the transition for staff.

The announcement of the province's promised committee was not the news Dauphin residents had hoped for Thursday.

Residents and correction workers from the Dauphin and Parkland region were at the Legislature Thursday with the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union to present a petition to save the Dauphin Correctional Centre.

The petition had over 6,000 signatures.

"We appreciate their opinion, obviously they have concerns about their community and potential changes in their community," Cullen said on Thursday. "We recognize that change is difficult, a lot of individuals and families will be impacted by the decision."

Cullen said he had a positive discussion with the residents and is committed to working with them, through the transition committee.

TRANSITION COMMITTEE TO SUPPORT EMPLOYEES

The committee will be made up of government and union representatives, and local residents. Cullen said it will be a resource for employees hoping to find a new job in the Parkland region once the jail closes.

The province said the committee will also connect employees and their family members with other public service jobs throughout Manitoba based on their qualifications, interests, and preferences.

READ MORE: Dauphin Correctional workers forced to make "unimaginable" divisive decisions

CTV News learned that the agreement reached between the province and the union indicated current employees that wanted to stay in corrections would bump other employees from their positions.

When asked on Thursday if there would be any job losses as a result of the agreement, Cullen said only that anyone who wants to stay and work in corrections will have the ability to do that. Cullen said there are more than 100 vacancies in corrections currently.

UNION CALLS FOR ACTION FROM THE PROVINCE

MGEU Union President Michelle Gawronsky met with residents from Dauphin at the Legislature on Thursday. She said she is still waiting for action from the province.

"Closing the jail is not the answer," she said, calling on the province to building something that is actually going to address the issues in the community.

"It is not just about the jail. It is about the grocery store, it is about the restaurants that are in town. It is about the whole area of Dauphin."

Cullen said an economic committee will be exploring strategies for development in Manitoba. He said their initial focus will be on the Parkland region, though he could not give specifics on what these development strategies will include.