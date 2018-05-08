

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government is spending $1.2 million to set up five rapid-access clinics for people seeking treatment for substance-related addictions.

According to a news release, the Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinics will provide assessment, counselling, prescriptions for medication and will connect people to treatment programs and physicians. The RAAM team will also support primary care providers.

“These clinics bring together addiction treatment with health services, enabling patients to move smoothly between addictions medicine specialists, primary care providers and community supports. This will allow those in need to access help sooner, closer to home and with necessary ongoing support,” said Kelvin Goertzen, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living, in a news release.

The clinics will treat patients dealing with any and all substance-related addictions and are meant to help provide relief to emergency departments.

“These clinics will work closely with hospitals, emergency departments, crisis services, and primary care centres to get patients linked quickly into the addictions system for assessment, services and treatment,” said Dr. Ginette Poulin, medical director of the Additions Foundation of Manitoba, in the news release.

The clinics will work with physicians with specializations in addictions and collaborate with regulatory bodies.

Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living will provide approximately $1.237 million for two clinics in Winnipeg, one in Brandon, one in the Interlake and one in Northern Manitoba.