

CTV Winnipeg





The leader of Manitoba’s Opposition party said the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is facing a $36 million budget cut after a cut of $83 million last year, but the province is disputing the numbers.

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew said the province is ordering the health authority to take a number of avenues to make the cuts, including bed consolidation and vacancy management, according to documents obtained via freedom of information laws.

Kinew condemned the cuts and said the biggest cuts are in staffing and overtime for nurses, while other documents indicate the Pallister government’s ER consolidation plan has come at a cost of $33.5 million to date. He also said essential services are reduced, pointing to outpatient physiotherapy and the closure of the Misericordia Urgent Care Centre.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said the numbers Kinew is claiming aren’t correct.

"There's a 2% increase to the budget of the WRHA,” said Friesen. ”That is a $45.5 million additional amount invested in the WRHA for this year. So the leader of the Opposition is just completely wrong when he suggests that is less money, it is in fact more."

Friesen said the goal of changes to the health care system is better patient experiences, outcome and care. He said Manitobans have already seen wait times drop.