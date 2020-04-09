WINNIPEG -- The province announced on Thursday that the outflow from the Shellmouth Reservoir will be decreasing.

Manitoba Infrastructure's Hydrologic Forecast Centre said it will be decreasing to 25 cubic feet per second from 800 cubic feet per second. It said this is part of the normal spring operation.

This decrease will result in a two-to-three-foot level drop on the Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth dam to Russell.

Manitobans are being told to stay off the Assiniboine River and all rivers in general.

The province said it will continue to monitor conditions in the river.

People are also being advised to avoid rivers, lakes, floodways or drainage ditches for activities like skiing, sledding, and snowmobiling.