Winnipeg taxpayers won’t be allowed to dig deeper into how high paid city managers and employees are compensated.

In 2016, city council called for a breakdown of salaries and benefit amounts on annual disclosure reports, after it came to light former CAO Deepak Joshi received $567,000 in compensation.

But the province is denying the city’s request in a letter from Finance Minister Cameron Friesen.

Friesen writes making the change for Winnipeg alone would be discriminatory and doing it province-wide would be costly for several public bodies.

“The legislation is comprehensive and includes public sector bodies such as Crown corporations, regional health authorities, personal care homes, child and family service agencies, municipalities, colleges and universities which are all required to comply with the Act. Imposing the requirement to break down compensation would be a substantial administrative and expensive burden on many entities.”

The city was hoping for a breakdown that would include regular pay, overtime, court overtime, special duty pay, vacation pay, sick-leave cash out, bonuses, allowances and severance for all staff making more than $50,000.