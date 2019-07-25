

CTV News Winnipeg





A provincial minister issued a directive to Manitoba Public Insurance to participate in conciliation with the Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba, amid a dispute over how to offer driver’s licences and insurance services online.

The directive, issued by Crown Services Minister Colleen Mayer, says the goal of the conciliation would be to “reach an agreement regarding the Future Service Delivery Strategy for customer transactions under both The Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Act and The Drivers and Vehicles Act.”

It notes that MPI and IBAM will have to work together to find a someone to act as conciliator, and tell the province what they decide. If a conciliator is not agreed on by Aug. 1, then Mayer will choose.

“MPI and IBAM will negotiate with the objective of reaching one or more agreements or written letters of understanding (“agreements”) to address the development and introduction of on-line services relating to motor vehicle licensing and insurance in Manitoba and the participation of insurance brokers in providing those services,” it says.

The terms of reference for the conciliation process include: the time frame will be determined at the outset of conciliation; each party is responsible for its own costs of participating, though MPI will pay the reasonable costs of the conciliator; neither party can make public statement about the negotiations during the process; and the conciliator will provide a written report with non-binding recommendations.

IBAM CEO Grant Wainikka said in a statement the association is committed to discussions with MPI and did not ask for conciliation

“I believe there is some common ground between brokers and MPI and a conciliator might help identify these areas and leverage them,” he said.

MPI said it will follow the directive and keep the best interests of the customers at the forefront.

“Manitoba Public Insurance continues to engage in good faith with IBAM in order to achieve the goal of providing Manitobans with options in how they want to access MPI’s products and services in a fiscally prudent manner,” it said in a statement.

CTV News reported in June that according to memos, briefing notes and emails obtained by the Manitoba NDP, MPI wants to provide online driver’s licence and insurance services, but a directive may have stopped that from happening.

In an email dated March 11, MPI president Ben Graham writes that the government has decided that “brokers will own 100 per cent of all online MPI transactions.”

The email goes on to say, “MPI will not have any direct online functionality with customers.”

The documents estimate this could cost MPI $23 million over five years, equating to a .04 per cent rate hike for drivers.

IBAM said if brokers got cut out of the online system, it would hurt customers and impact jobs.

“That would be terrible news for consumers, first of all,” said Wainikka in June. “There would be mass layoffs. There would be small business failures."

Premier Brian Pallister said his government has not interfered and that it stands for Manitoba taxpayers.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele