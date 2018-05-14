

The Manitoba government is increasing its funding to the Selkirk Team for At-Risk Teens (START) program by an extra $50,000 annually, according to a news release from the province.

The START program helps people aged 11 to 20 years old who are exhibiting high-risk behaviors. The program and its partners work with at-risk youth and their families to identify the causes of their behavior and develop a plan to get them on a more stable path.

“START continues to make a measurable difference for young people and their families because the people and agencies involved take the time to identify and address root issues,” said Justice Minister Heather Stefanson in the news release.

“This collaboration results in benefits for the individual, the family and the community, with improvements related to the youth’s living situation, attendance at school and long-term wellness. Our government is proud to announce an annual funding increase of $50,000 to support this important work, which ends cycles of crime in our communities before they begin.”

Last year, the program worked with 47 clients. After three years, 93 per cent of the youth either had reduced or no contact with law enforcement.

“It is programs like START that have the potential to change lives, and make our communities healthier and safer,” said assistant commissioner Scott Kolody, commanding officer of the RCMP in Manitoba.

“With the commitment of the people involved in this program, and with the partnership of the province in funding START, struggling teens get the support they need to lead successful and healthy lives.”

This funding is in addition to an annual $11,000 grant that has been in place for years.