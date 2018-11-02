

CTV Winnipeg





The daylight saving time change often brings a reminder to swap out batteries in smoke detectors and the province has added another suggestion for Manitobans making the switch – to gather up old batteries from all over the house and make sure they’re properly recycled.

Pointing to the potential environmental damage caused by putting batteries in landfills, the province said batteries can be collected for recycling at more than 550 sites in Manitoba.

“People are encouraged to refresh the batteries in their smoke detectors when the clocks change, so this weekend is the perfect opportunity to gather up and recycle all your used batteries,” said Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires in a news release.

The province said it has recently renewed an agreement with not-for-profit organization Call2Recycle to continue to manage Manitoba’s household battery stewardship program for five years. Collection sites and information about battery recycling can be found on the Call2Recycle website.