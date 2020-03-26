WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

With this new case, the total number of confirmed and probable positive cases in the province is now 36.

The newest case is a man in his 20s from Winnipeg.

According to Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, there appears to be a link to “a previously announced case of COVID-19,” but the province is still working to confirm details.

The province announced they have expanded testing criteria for COVID-19 to groups of people who are at risk of contracting or spreading the virus and show respiratory symptoms.

The testing now includes healthcare workers and those who live and work in a remote or isolated community or a group setting. This includes those in correctional facilities, shelters, long-term care or residential facilities or remote work camps.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.