WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Government’s Child and Family Services announced Wednesday they are taking steps to extend services to youth who will age out between March 20 and September 30, 2020.

The Province said that will include extended foster care placements and ensuring youth who move out of foster care receive financial support.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson said the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all Manitobans and especially those in care.

“Our government will ensure young people who would otherwise age out of CFS care have access to continued financial and other support when they turn 18, giving them a greater chance of independence and success beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stefanson.

“We will work with child welfare authorities and agencies to ensure funding and supports are in place to make this possible.”

According to the province, the change could impact more than 280 youths in care and 70 young adults.

The province said many youths who exit care choose to transition out with an Agreement with a Youth Adult, that provides assistance to young adults up to age 21.

Manitoba Housing will make ten additional units available for young adults to have safe and secure housing, said the Minister.

Kelly Holmes, the executive director for Resource Assistance for Youth, said these steps take by the province will help protect at risk youth.

“We are all in this together and we appreciate the timely response from the government during this time of crisis,” said Holmes.