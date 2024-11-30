Province funds new training for Manitoba firefighters
Thousands of firefighters in Manitoba will soon have access to a new training trailer, and will receive year-round fire rescue training closer to home.
The investment was announced Saturday by municipal and northern relations minister Glen Simard. In a news release, Simard called the move “an investment in the safety and resilience of our communities."
“This is important new training infrastructure that will ensure Manitoba firefighters have greater access to the skills and resources they need to protect themselves, their fellow firefighters and the public,” Simard said.
At this time, the province doesn’t have its own training trailer – it borrows the one from Ontario when needed, based on availability. British Columbia and Alberta are the only other provinces with their own trailers.
According to the province, the trailer will allow for more emergency training, including “disentanglement, low-profile operations and upper-floor rescues.”
Manitoba firefighters will also have access to the Fire Ground Survival program offered by the International Association of Fire Fighters. This means they’ll receive training for emergency situations such as becoming lost, disoriented, injured or trapped, through a specially-equipped mobile simulation trailer.
“The investment in fire protection with this trailer and commitment to the safety of Manitoba firefighters goes a long way to ensure firefighters throughout the province are better equipped to handle dangerous situations they may encounter,” Kelvin Toews, the president of the Manitoba Association of Fire Chiefs, said in the release.
The trailer training program will be open to firefighters across the province.
CTV News reached out to the provincial government for more details.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau talks border, trade in surprise dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed border security and trade during a surprise dinner with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday evening, according to senior government sources.
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
W5 Investigates 'I never took part in beheadings': Canadian ISIS sniper has warning about future of terror group
An admitted Canadian ISIS sniper held in one of northeast Syria’s highest-security prisons has issued a stark warning about the potential resurgence of the terror group.
Are scented candles bad for you? What the science says
Concerns about the safety of candles are rooted in the chemical reactions that occur when you burn them, as well as in the artificial fragrances and colorants that contribute to the various scents you may love.
Premier League trophy in Toronto as Man City visits Liverpool in high-stakes showdown
Manchester City's Premier League title hopes could hang in the balance Sunday when the slumping club visits league-leading Liverpool.The trophy they are both battling for is 5,450 kilometres away — in Toronto.
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
It's time for a good movie this holiday season, here's what's new in theatres
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
Poilievre suggests Trudeau is too weak to engage with Trump, Ford won't go there
While federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has taken aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week, calling him too 'weak' to engage with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declined to echo the characterization in an exclusive Canadian broadcast interview set to air this Sunday on CTV's Question Period.
Emboldened 'manosphere' accelerates threats and demeaning language toward women after U.S. election
An emboldened “manosphere” has seized on Republican Donald Trump ’s presidential win to justify misogynistic derision and threats online.
Regina
-
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
-
Sask. NDP says Scott Moe, staff stayed in Toronto hotel at rate over $800 per night
The Saskatchewan NDP says Premier Scott Moe and three Saskatchewan Party staff members stayed at a hotel in Toronto last June that cost each of them $818.74 per night for a three-night stay.
-
Jury sequestered to find verdict in sexual assault trial against Regina chiropractor
Justice Janet McMurtry sequestered a 12-person jury to determine a verdict against Regina-based chiropractor Ruben Manz.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage young girl with hug and kiss
A Saskatoon priest accused of sexual assault says he meant to encourage and reassure a young girl when he hugged and kissed during his testimony at Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday.
-
One dead, two injured in Sask. highway collision
A 61-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a truck near Prince Albert on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon temporary smudge location to be taken down
While the City of Saskatoon says it granted a temporary permit for smudging and a ceremonial open fire, that expired at 6p.m. Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores in OT to lift Oilers to 4-3 win over Utah
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 1:18 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 on Friday night.
-
Massage therapist charged in connection with sexual assault at Mill Woods clinic
An Edmonton massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident earlier this year.
-
Lights, markets and parades: Here's what's happening in and around Edmonton this weekend
The holiday magic never stops in Edmonton and the city, and surrounding communities, has plenty happening to keep people busy this weekend.
Calgary
-
Man who died trying to help stranded motorist identified as Khalid Farooq, father of 5
The man who lost his life trying to help a stranded motorist Wednesday has been identified as Khalid Farooq.
-
Cautious optimism? Alberta energy sector prepping for a turbulent 2025
Energy sector leaders say they're happy with how 2024 went but fear the stretch of good fortune could end in 2025.
-
Stampeders locker room sale offers helmets, game-worn jerseys
The Calgary Stampeders are cleaning out their lockers Saturday and giving fans an opportunity to own some game-worn gear.
Toronto
-
Toronto man accused of posing as surgeon, performing cosmetic procedures on several women
A 29-year-old Toronto man has been charged after allegedly posing as a surgeon and providing cosmetic procedures on several women.
-
Why this Toronto man ran so a giant stickman could dance
Colleagues would ask Duncan McCabe if he was training for a marathon, but, really, the 32-year-old accountant was committing multiple hours of his week, for 10 months, to stylistically run on the same few streets in Toronto's west end with absolutely no race in mind. It was all for the sake of creating a seconds-long animation of a dancing stickman for Strava.
-
'A huge, huge hit:' Ontario would be disproportionately impacted by Trump’s proposed tariffs, expert says
If U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on a threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports, Ontario will likely see the brunt of the impact, a business professor at Carleton University says.
Ottawa
-
New plan in the making to free cargo ship stuck in St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont.
A new plan to free the Tim S. Dool, a large cargo ship that ran aground on a shoal along the St. Lawrence River near Morrisburg, Ont. on Saturday is expected to be finalized early next week.
-
It's time for a good movie this holiday season, here's what's new in theatres
This holiday season has a special edition at the theatres with movies "that everyone has been waiting for," says a movie expert from Ottawa.
-
Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend
Attention eastern Ontario drivers! You may see an increased number of Canadian Army vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa area starting this weekend, warns the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
Buying a home? Here's everything you need to know about Quebec's 'welcome' tax
Anyone who has bought a home in Quebec knows the rollercoaster high of making that big, life-changing purchase – and the sudden crash that occurs when the welcome tax bill comes in the mail, alongside its 30-day payment deadline.
-
Montreal researchers make breakthrough discovery in fighting HIV
Researchers in Montreal have made a breakthrough discovery in HIV research by finding a way to expel the virus from its hiding places and destroy it.
-
Cyclist injured in collision near Jacques-Cartier Bridge
Montreal police (SPVM) say that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on an access ramp to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge in Ville-Marie on Saturday morning.
Atlantic
-
Man charged after Halifax high school placed in hold and secure
A man has been charged after a high school in Halifax was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.
-
Teen arrested in connection with weapons call at Fredericton High School
Fredericton Police Force arrested a 14-year-old boy Thursday in relation to a weapons call at Fredericton High School.
-
New book puts the lens on historic N.S. filmmaker Margaret Perry
A Nova Scotia artist known as one of Canada’s most prolific early filmmakers is having the focus put on her story.
Vancouver
-
Students push for AEDs at Vancouver schools following friend's death
Following the tragic death of their friend, a group of students is pushing for automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be installed in all Vancouver schools.
-
Health authority apologizes after hospital sends blind senior to Downtown Eastside shelter
The Fraser Health authority has issued an apology after 86-year-old Gwendalyn Deraspe was released on Tuesday from Ridge Meadows hospital and sent in a cab by staff to live at a Downtown Eastside women’s shelter.
-
Calgary man claims B.C. trucking company compromised his safety
A Calgary man says a B.C. trucking company did not not listen to his safety concerns during a recent shift.
Vancouver Island
-
Yuletide festivities help kick off holiday season in Greater Victoria
Greater Victoria has a host of yuletide festivities this weekend for residents ready to kick off the holiday season.
-
Supreme Court clears way for B.C. to include other governments in opioid lawsuit
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma says a Supreme Court of Canada victory has cleared a "pathway" for governments across the country to go after opioid makers and distributors for damages arising from the opioid crisis.
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
Northern Ontario
-
Saultites keep digging as the snow keeps falling
Snowfall in Sault Ste. Marie seemed to be delayed this year, but the cruel joke by Mother Nature saw a single dump make up for weeks of fall-like weather.
-
Trudeau talks border, trade in surprise dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed border security and trade during a surprise dinner with U.S.-president elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday evening, according to senior government sources.
-
Man fined $10K for abandoning homemade barge in Lake Nipissing
A man from Lavigne, Ont., has been fined $10,000 for abandoning a homemade barge in Lake Nipissing.
Barrie
-
Snow closes portion of Highway 11
OPP have closed a segment of Highway 11 in South Muskoka due to unsafe driving conditions caused by weather.
-
Structure fire in Tottenham
Emergency crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Tottenham.
-
Youths reported missing in South Simcoe
Police are searching for two Cookstown youths who were reported missing Friday night.
Kitchener
-
SIU invokes mandate after OPP-involved shooting on Highway 401 in Cambridge
Highway 401, through Kitchener, was brought to a standstill Friday due to an investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Family of Guelph, Ont. man killed in B.C. crash pushing for case review
The family of a Guelph, Ont. man who was killed in a car crash in British Columbia is pushing for a review of the case, after learning about the charge that a driver involved is now facing.
-
Region of Waterloo considers reducing, and even cutting, some services to keep tax increase down
The Region of Waterloo is considering reducing or eliminating some services in an effort to lower the potential 2025 tax increase.
London
-
Collision closes Wellington Road northbound
A two vehicle collision had crews on the scene this morning in the south end of the city.
-
London considers opening up more land for residential development in city’s rural areas
In the midst of a housing crisis, city council will consider expanding the areas where residential development is permitted by adjusting a boundary line in place to stop urban sprawl.
-
Parts of region bracing for up to one metre of snow this weekend
It’s a day for digging in Bruce County. School buses across Bruce and Grey counties were cancelled Friday due to snowsqualls that dumped as much as 15 centimetres of snow on the region overnight.