WINNIPEG -- The province announced on Wednesday that a new online dashboard is up and running to help provide the most up-to-date information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

The dashboard will cover several topics including the number of doses Manitoba has received, as well as the number of doses that are administered.

Manitobans will be able to see the percentage of people 18 years of age or older who have been vaccinated, immunization plans for the next 28 days, and stats on the age, sex, and region of residence of those vaccinated.

Since the vaccine has arrived in Manitoba 20,265 doses have been administered, which includes 2,145 second doses.

(Source: Province of Manitoba)

The province also provided an update on the Keystone Centre supersite in Brandon. The site opened on Jan. 18 and so far, 563 doses have been given.

Manitoba has also been able to hire almost 1,100 people to work at both supersites in Brandon and Winnipeg.

In Winnipeg, the RBC Convention Centre supersite has administered 14,022 doses of the vaccine and it is averaging 935 doses a day.

(Source: Province of Manitoba)

Appointment bookings are full for the convention centre, but eligible people can still book a spot at the Brandon supersite.

To date, Manitoba has received 46,290 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 31,590 from Pfizer and 14,700 from Moderna.

For the week of Jan. 18 the province is expected to get 6,873 new doses of the vaccine.

VACCINATIONS IN PERSONAL CARE HOMES

The province also provided the latest numbers for immunizing personal care homes across Manitoba.

Immunization teams are planning to visit 51 homes this week and ten sites were already visited last week.

The province noted that real-time data isn't available for care homes, but the latest information shows 1,067 residents have been given the vaccine.

Officials are also expecting that all residents will receive their first vaccine by the end of January which is considered ahead of schedule.

"Every consenting resident in Manitoba personal care homes will be eligible to receive their second dose as well," the province said in a release.