WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be speaking on Tuesday afternoon regarding COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief’s nursing officer, will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Monday, a number of non-essential businesses resumed operations as part of the province’s economic reopening plan. This means establishments such as hair salons and golf courses are permitted to open, but they still have to do so under strict guidelines mandated by the government.

The province also announced a workforce reduction of 2.2 per cent for non-essential workers in order to free up more money for healthcare.

To date, there have been 281 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story, more details to come.