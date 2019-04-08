

CTV Winnipeg





Jets fans, set your alarms!

Tickets will go on sale for the first two Winnipeg Jets home playoff games Monday.

Starting at 10 a.m., tickets will be available on the Jets website and will range from $161-$444 per game.

At noon, tickets will go on sale for the Whiteout Street Parties, which are $5 each.

At 2 p.m. tickets are available for the first two away game viewing parties for $10 each.

There are restrictions for how many tickets you can purchase for a single game.

Economic Development said on Monday that the province is giving up to $400,000 to Travel Manitoba to support the Whiteout street parties. The funding will be doled out in amounts of $100,000 per Stanley Cup Playoff round. The money will go towards keeping the parties safe, and promoting the city and province to a global audience.