Province in 'high state of readiness' for 2009 flood levels

Communities under flood watch brace for more rain

‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ event wraps up with bikers’ church service

Hundreds of people packed a church in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for a 'bikers' church service,' the final scheduled event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker event this weekend. The service was held just hours after Ottawa police launched an investigation into 'hate-motivated mischief' over graffiti spray-painted on the church’s walls.

