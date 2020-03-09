WINNIPEG -- The province is teaming up with Crime Stoppers to target the meth trade.

The Government of Manitoba is investing $180,000 to support a province-wide campaign to help identify and stop methamphetamine dealers and traffickers.

Crime Stoppers will develop a multimedia campaign to encourage people to report information.

The funding will also be used to expand cash awards for anyone who provides tips that lead to meth-related arrests.

“We cannot arrest our way out this problem in our province. A well-rounded strategy including all levels of government, law enforcement agencies throughout our province and health must continue to work collaboratively together to deal with this epidemic that has plagued our communities,” said Jeff Szyszkowski, deputy chief of the Winnipeg Police Service.

The funding is provided through the federal proceeds of crime fund, which are forfeitures from federally prosecuted crimes.

The campaign is expected to launch this week.