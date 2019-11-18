WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced Monday morning it’s spending $20,000 to spread the message made in a new video, educating young people about avoiding or leaving gangs.

“Our goal is to educate the larger community on why people get trapped into gangs in the first place and show that change is possible with the proper supports,” said Sean Sousa, the Gang Action Interagency Network co-ordinator, in a release.

“People do get out and give back but they need the resources to do it.”

The video was developed by the Gang Action Interagency Network in collaboration with police. The $20,000 funding will allow representatives to travel to northern and rural communities to give out the information.

“The newly created gang education and exit video will fill a current gap that exists in provide online and eventually in person support for those in need,” said Insp. Max Waddell, from the organized crime division of the Winnipeg Police Service.

This money is part of more than $500,000 in funding for specialized equipment and training for Winnipeg police, which comes from the province’s criminal property forfeiture fund.

“Policing is complex, often dangerous and an always-evolving profession,” said Justice Minister Cliff Cullen.

“Our government continues to support officers by ensuring they have necessary tools to keep themselves and our citizens safe. These specialized investments highlight the wide range of work that Winnipeg police officers undertake, including investigations, tactical response, search and rescue, and public outreach, such as the new educational video.”

The rest of the investment, amounting to $496,000 will go to: