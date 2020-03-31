WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is investing $25,000 to help support programs for at-risk youth in Altona, Man.

The funds will go toward buying a new vehicle for Youth for Christ (YFC) Altona. The money will replace an aging van, and the new car is expected to come this spring.

It will be used to drive young people to recreational, educational and employment-related events.

“The van is essential in enabling us to reach at-risk youth in the community,” said Sheridan Sawatzky, executive director of YFC Altona, in a news release.

“It will provide a safe and reliable means of transportation. More than that, it will ensure that economic and social barriers don’t stand in the way of every young person reaching their full potential. Offering better opportunities to every young person is essential to the overall health of our community.”

The Altona Police Service submitted the application for finding for YFC Altona, a drop-in centre that serves young adults aged 12 to 28.

The funding comes from the federal Proceeds of Crime Fund, which is comprised of forfeited funds from federally prosecuted Criminal Code offences.

“Our youth are the future,” said Chief Perry Batchelor of the Altona Police Service.

“It is outstanding that we have an organization in our community where so many people volunteer their time, ensuring that these kids have an opportunity to participate in so many positive events. The new van will get them there and back safely.”