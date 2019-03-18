

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government announced Monday it’s investing almost $5.2 million in dialysis services, as well as hiring 30 nurses to ensure more patients have access to care.

“These investments will provide life-saving care to Manitobans in need, when and where they need it most,” said Premier Brian Pallister in a news release.

“This includes Thompson, which will see in-centre dialysis expand to accommodate an additional six patients.”

This funding will allow for additional dialysis spaces at renal health centres across the province, which includes an eight-patient expansion in Hodgson, Man.; a six-patient expansion in Pine Falls, Man.; a six-patient expansion n Portage la Prairie, Man., a six patient expansion at the Boundary Trails Health Centre and a 30-patient expansion in Winnipeg.

The money will also go toward increasing home dialysis treatments, including a 10-patient peritoneal dialysis expansion in Winnipeg.

“Manitoba’s rates of kidney failure continue to rise,” said Dr. Mauro Verrelli, medical director of the Manitoba Renal Program, in the news release.

“This addition of funding allows these local renal health centres to utilize existing infrastructure to meet a growing need for dialysis treatment across Manitoba. When possible, we want Manitobans to receive this vital treatment at home or as close to home as possible.”

The province said it will be adding 57 new positions, including 30 nurses, to help support patients. The other 27 jobs include positions with pharmacies, social services, health-care aides, technologists and maintenance and administrative support staff.

Pallister said this funding adds to other recent expansions, including the construction of 22-station hemodialysis unit at Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg that will support 132 patients.

“Receiving services closer to home is integral to our government’s approach to improving Manitoba’s health system,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in the release.

“Expanding dialysis services in these communities will make it easier for Manitobans living with kidney disease and kidney failure to access the health care they need.”

In Canada, March is Kidney Health Month. According to the province, about 14 per cent of Manitobans have kidney disease, around one-third of whom may develop kidney failure in their lifetime.