Province investing up to $40M to improve health-care services, patient care
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:57PM CST
Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen is pictured in this undated photo. (File image)
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is investing up to $40 million to support ideas proposed by health-care workers to improve services and patient care.
Health Minister Cameron Friesen said 300 health leaders have identified areas where money is needed.
The money is to be phased in over the next four years.
The first phase, which launched Wednesday, addresses clinical practice costs, managing chronic conditions and post-acute needs more locally and preventative measures.