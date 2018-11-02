

CTV Winnipeg





Residents of the city of Thompson, Man., are being advised to boil their tap water after bacteria was found in the treated and distributed water supply.

According to the province, total coliform bacteria was discovered during a water sample test on Wednesday.

Residents are being advised that any water they use for drinking, making ice, preparing food and drinks, and brushing their teeth should be boiled for at least one minute. They don’t, however, have to boil tap water that’s used for other household purposes, like laundry or cleaning dishes.

Any adults or older children that can avoid swallowing the water can take baths or showers, but young kids should be sponge bathed.

The province says if someone is unable to boil their tap water, they can use an alternate source, such as tap water.

Any commercial or public facilities that provide food and water services, such as day cares and restaurants, should follow the recommendations on the province’s website.

The province advises that caution should be taken around boiling water, and it should be kept away from young children.