Province launches Indigenous education framework, expands elders and knowledge keepers program

Winnipeg -

The Manitoba government is launching a new education policy framework and spending $1.6 million to expand a program that brings Indigenous elders and knowledge keepers into the classroom.

The program was announced Thursday by Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko at Niji Mahkwa School in Winnipeg.

The framework, called Mamàhtawisiwin: The Wonder We Are Born With, contains seven foundational principles to guide learning from kindergarten to Grade 12. They include inclusive and culturally safe learning environments and authentic involvement.

"The framework is intended to support educators by helping them embed Indigenous ways of knowing, being and doing into their teaching practices and deepen their understanding and progress along a path of Truth and Reconciliation in their school communities,” Ewasko said in a news release.

The framework also outlines roles and responsibilities for students, teachers, staff, and division leaders.

It was developed in partnership with over 100 people from across the province, including elders and knowledge keepers.

Manitoba’s Indigenous Inclusive Director Advisory Council (IIDAC) is also collaborating on the initiative.

EXPANSION OF ELDER AND KNOWLEDGE KEEPERS PROGRAM

The province has also pledged $1.6 million towards expanding the Elders and Knowledge Keepers in Schools Initiative, which brings First Nations, Métis and Inuit histories, languages and cultures to students and staff.

"Not only are teachers stepping into community, community is stepping into school. Elders and Knowledge Keepers carry sacred knowledge all students can benefit from. I am so honoured to be a part of this time in our history where we are making the change together. I have waited for this my whole life,” said IIDAC Co-Chair Starlett Beardy.

The new education policy framework can be found online.