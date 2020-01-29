WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is spending $400,000 on a pilot project that aims to help families stay out of the child welfare system.

It says Granny's House in Winnipeg will provide short-term, culturally safe care to children so their parents can deal with whatever challenges they face.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson says the temporary support will help reduce the number of children who become involved with the system.

She says the home to be run by Blue Thunderbird Family Care is part of government efforts to focus on prevention at the community level.