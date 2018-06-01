

CTV Winnipeg





In its latest wildfire update, the province said travel restrictions in the Duck Mountain area have been lifted, the last backcountry travel restrictions that remained in Manitoba.

It also said open campfire restrictions are no longer in place, but asks people to be mindful of local conditions and check for updates at offices in provincial park campgrounds.

Crews continue to battle the 25,000 hectare fire that prompted the evacuations of Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nations, saying rainfall has helped, but the fire is still out of control.

Power to the area is still out and the evacuation order for the communities remains in place.

The province said crews continue to monitor fires near Ashern that are under control.

Weather conditions are helping crews to supress fires near Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, which is also still under an evacuation order.