WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has put out a request for proposals to look at best practices in other provinces for improving school attendance.

“School attendance is a critical factor in student achievement,” said Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen in a news release.

“Students who attend school regularly are more engaged in learning, have a greater sense of belonging to the community and are more likely to obtain a high school diploma. Manitoba Education is working in partnership with parents, schools and communities to support and improve regular daily attendance for all students.”

According to the release, Manitoba Education has also created an attendance task force, involving community members and school division representatives and co-chaired by the deputy ministers of education and justice.

These measures come after a report into the life and death of Tina Fontaine released last March by the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, which urged the province to review attendance, suspension and expulsion policies.

“In the case of Tina, the educational system had an opportunity to identify her struggles early and coordinate resources to ensure her well-being and potential,” the report stated.

“While there was clear evidence that Tina encountered wonderful educators in her life, overall, the educational system missed opportunities to provide supports and engage in a meaningful way.”

Goertzen said daily attendance at school is not only important for education, but for the protection of youth, noting that absenteeism is connected with poor outcomes, including justice involvement, mental illness and addiction.

The request for proposals closes on Feb. 3.