The Province of Manitoba has put out a request for proposals to review security at urban and rural hospitals.

The move comes after security measures were beefed up at Health Sciences Centre in 2018. Earlier that year, a security officer was stabbed at HSC and the union representing security staff called for increased powers to deal with meth-related violence.

While announcing the RFP for the review Monday, the province noted security practices vary from facility to facility in Manitoba’s health-care system, and standards to guide practices have not been set.

“This review will report back on the varying levels of staffing and training standards currently in place at these facilities, and create a plan to ensure the continued safety for all Manitobans visiting or working at these facilities,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in a news release.

The province said the review will include site visits and staff interviews, along with policy and statistical evaluation. It will look at staff responsibilities and training, response plans, and infrastructure, as well as how incidents are tracked and reported.

The review will evaluate recent measures to enhance security at HSC before extending analysis to other hospitals, which could include facilities in Brandon, Dauphin, Swan River, Thompson, Flin Flon, The Pas, Selkirk, Pine Falls, Boundary Trails Health Centre, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach and Eden Mental Health Centre in Winkler in addition to Winnipeg.



The province said the party contracted to conduct the review will also make recommendations for each site included in the review.