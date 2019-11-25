WINNIPEG – The province has put out a request for proposals to add 100 mental health and addictions recovery beds into the health care system.

Minister Cameron Friesen, Health, Seniors and Active Living, made the announcement Monday morning, saying the province will be accepting proposals before the end of the year.

The successful organization, to be decided on in the spring, will receive funding to add the beds.

The province said it would be focusing on urban and rural areas.

“We are committed to improving mental health and addictions services so that Manitobans going through recovery get the support they need to successfully transition back into the community,” Friesen said in a news release. “By adding 100 new supportive housing beds, we will give Manitobans who have completed treatment a better chance of successfully rebuilding their lives.”

Currently there are seven organizations that receive provincial funding for supportive recovery housing for 174 people per year. Friesen said the additional investment will be determined in the tendering process.

The province said the VIRGO report and the Illicit Drug Task Force report both recommended adding beds to the system to meet the demand for service.

The province said studies show that supportive recovery housing helps reduce relapse rates.