WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba is looking to modernize the court information system, moving it from a paper-based system to an online system.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen announced the province has issued a request for proposals to modernize and implement the court information system.

Cullen said currently the province uses more than 20 different systems throughout the court system, the majority of which are not integrated and, because they are paper-based, require manual updating.

"These systems are largely paper-based and not linked electronically," Cullen said. "This new system will revolutionize how the information is handled across our courts, it will reduce barriers and ultimately will improve service to Manitobans."

Cullen said this new system will connect all of Manitoba's court systems into a single province-wide system, which will allow for real-time information updates to be shared, and minimize data entry.

It will reduce the province's reliance on paper, and will provide the public and stakeholders with online access to court records.

“The most common complaint about the justice system is that it is slow, complicated and costly,” Manitoba Chief Justice Richard Chartier, said in a provincial news release. “The new system will facilitate court hearings and service to the public using web-based and video technology as well as out-of-court dispute resolution. The expected outcome is for simpler, faster, and more efficient judicial proceedings.”

The RFP has been posted to the province's tendering website MERX.