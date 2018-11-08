

CTV Winnipeg





The province of Manitoba is looking for a local residential addictions facility to provide treatment for people with severe addictions and mental health disorders, rather than sending patients out of province.

It’s poised to issue a request for proposals from Manitoba-based facilities it could contract to provide the services and anticipates paying lower costs per client compared with treatment out-of-province, which is only available after patients, who have exhausted local options for treatment, are referred.

The province said it sent 39 patients out of province for treatment between 2013 and 2017 for severe addictions and mental health conditions like PTSD, anxiety and depression.

“By contracting a locally based facility, we would allow these individuals to focus on their recovery, not on travel, while being closer to home, their families and other supports,” said Health Minister Cameron Friesen.

The request for proposals will go out later in November and close 30 days after it’s posted, the province said.