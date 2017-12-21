

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba may lose out on millions of dollars in federal funding if the province fails to sign on to the national climate change agreement.

The federal government is spending two-billion dollars for a low carbon economy fund.

About 66-million dollars is set aside for Manitoba.

According to a letter sent to Manitoba’s Sustainable Development Minister, if Manitoba doesn't adopt the pan-Canadian framework by the end of February the money will move into a different fund.

This is the latest in a year-long standoff where Manitoba and Saskatchewan have refused to endorse Ottawa’s framework.

The province said it wants Manitobans to have access to that money, but it has to balance that with the cost of federal carbon pricing to Manitobans.