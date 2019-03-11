

CTV Winnipeg





All hotel beer vendors in Manitoba will be able to sell ciders and spirit-based coolers under proposed changes to legislation introduced Monday.

The provincial government said the goal is to give consumers more choice and greater convenience.

Currently, hotel beer vendors can only sell malt-based coolers, except under certain conditions, such as being located a set distance from a liquor vendor, the province said.

Other proposed changes include allowing privately-owned rural liquor stores to sell single-serve domestic beer, something that currently requires an exception be granted.

“A greater assortment of products closer to home is good news for the Manitoba consumer,” said Crown Services Minister Colleen Mayer in a news release.