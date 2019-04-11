The Pallister government is offering to help the City of Winnipeg save money.

Both sides have been embroiled in a funding dispute over $40 million in road work money.

The province said the city has a spending problem.

On Wednesday Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton sent Mayor Brian Bowman a letter updating him on provincial road funding commitments.

At the end of the letter, Wharton says he looks forward to resuming the cooperative work Manitobans expect between the two governments with an added proposal.

"As part of that collaboration, our government would be pleased to assist you, your staff and members of your administration with efforts to find efficiencies and budget savings," writes Wharton.

CTV News has requested comments from both Wharton and Bowman.