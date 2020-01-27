WINNIPEG -- A local domestic violence prevention centre is partnering with the Province of Manitoba to help women and children find more places to escape family violence.

On Monday, Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced the partnership with Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc., the partnership comes after a request made by Manitoba Housing in June 2019, asking for a community partner to identify and designate up to 50 long-term social housing units for women and children escaping family violence.

"Women and children who are leaving an abusive or violent situation need a safe place to call home,” said Stefanson in a provincial news release. “We are proud to partner with Wahbung Abinoonjiiag to provide vulnerable Manitobans with long-term, secure and affordable housing.”

The province said Wahbung Abinoonjiiag will work with shelters and other organizations to connect women and children affected by family violence with the right organizations.

Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Executive Director Dana Riccio-Arabe said the organization is honoured to partner with the province.

"Our partnership model works in collaboration with sister organizations to provide wrap-around supports and services for children and their families affected by violence to have safe, affordable housing to call home," Riccio-Arabe said in a news release.

The province said Wahbung Abinoonjiiag is expected to take referrals for housing needs in the spring.