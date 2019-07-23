Province preps for flu season, orders vaccine for next year
The province says Manitoba Health has ordered the flu vaccine for 2019/2020. (File image)
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 3:33PM CST
It may be the middle of summer but health officials are already preparing for flu season.
The province says Manitoba Health has ordered the flu vaccine for 2019/2020.
“Influenza immunization uptake has been steadily increasing year over year and we are anticipating an increase in 2019-20 and have ordered supply accordingly,” said a provincial spokesperson.
The province says until the flu virus begins to circulate in Manitoba, the severity won’t be known.
The flu vaccine is free for all Manitobans in the fall.