It may be the middle of summer but health officials are already preparing for flu season.

The province says Manitoba Health has ordered the flu vaccine for 2019/2020.

“Influenza immunization uptake has been steadily increasing year over year and we are anticipating an increase in 2019-20 and have ordered supply accordingly,” said a provincial spokesperson.

The province says until the flu virus begins to circulate in Manitoba, the severity won’t be known.

The flu vaccine is free for all Manitobans in the fall.