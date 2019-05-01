

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government will be providing Take Pride Winnipeg with $60,000 worth of funding to keep neighbourhoods clean and healthy.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said the funding will enable the organization to expand its program across the province.

The expansion will lead to litter cleanup, graffiti removal, mural painting, plastic bag recycling, education programs and painting of seniors’ homes.

“Manitobans have a proud history of volunteerism. We know how important it is to be active in the community, to protect and invest in the environment we live in,” said Squires.

Take Pride Winnipeg executive director Tom Ethans said, “We want all Manitobans to work together to make a difference and help keep our communities clean and beautiful for everyone to enjoy.”