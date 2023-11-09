Province provides grant for Fort Gibraltar fixes for Festival du Voyageur

The Manitoba government is providing a grant to Festival du Voyageur to help fix part of its site that collapsed this spring.

The province announced it is providing a one-time grant of $50,000 to support the safe occupancy of Fort Gibraltar during the annual celebration of Franco-Manitoban culture.

“We have a crew there who's working really hard to make sure that the site will be safe and secure for all of the festivalgoers who will be joining us in February,” said Breanne Lavallée-Heckert, executive director of Festival du Voyageur. “So all the steps are in go right now for us to make sure that everything is secure. And I think we're all really excited to make sure that the site is safe for everybody and to make sure that everyone can come and celebrate that joie de vivre.”

An elevated walkway at Fort Gibraltar, located on the site of Festival du Voyageur, collapsed during a field trip on May 31. The incident sent 17 students and staff from St. John’s Ravencourt School to hospital. The site has remained closed since the incident.

“Festival du Voyageur is a flagship cultural heritage festival and our government is committed to supporting this inclusive celebration of francophone, Métis and First Nations history,” said Glen Simard, Sport, Culture, Heritage and Tourism Minister, in a statement. “This grant provides essential funding for required structural work that will allow the organization to safely host the 2024 edition of the festival.”

The existing wooden walls surrounding the fort will be replaced with temporary fencing that will be used as a backdrop for cultural displays and art installations while work continues at the fort. After the festival concludes, work to repair the fort will continue in the spring.

Festival du Voyageur 2024 runs from Feb. 16 to 25, and tickets are now on sale.