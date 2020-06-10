WINNIPEG -- The province announced on Wednesday that it is investing in new supportive recovery housing units in Manitoba.

Siloam Mission, Riverwood Church Community Inc., and Tamarack Recovery Inc. will receive $2.1 million in funding from the provincial government to develop 70 new housing units.

“The investment in these organizations will help support people as they transition back into the community after completing treatment programs, helping them continue their recovery journey," said Cameron Friesen, Health Seniors and Active Living Minister, in a news release.

“This endeavour fits in perfectly with the mental health programs and the other services we offer, and will enable us to help more people transition back into community," said Jim Bell, CEO of Siloam Mission, in a news release.

Siloam Mission will be developing 20 units, Riverwood Church Community Inc. is developing 40 unites at Riverwood House in Elmwood and Tamarack Recovery Inc. is doing the other 10 units.

“The Riverwood House Project Team is grateful for the vision the province has to find creative solutions, and we are committed to seeing this investment provide much-needed housing and supports to empower people to move toward full recovery and healthy integration into the community,” said Jon Courtney with Riverwood House, in a news release.

The province said the organizations were chosen based on submissions issued last year and focuses on expanding capacity for support in both urban and rural areas.

“This exciting opportunity means that we can expand our efforts to serve Manitobans seeking long-term recovery from addictions by providing tailored transitional housing support for individuals during the critical post-treatment period in a safe, welcoming and supportive environment,” said Lisa Cowan, who is the executive director of Tamarack Recovery Centre, in a news release.

The goal is to have all the units operational by March 31, 2021.